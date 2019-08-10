Length of Istanbul’s railways to be extended

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The length of Istanbul’s railways will be extended, Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

The current length of the railway system in Istanbul comprises 233.05 kilometers.

"Work is being carried out on the construction of railways with a length of 221.7 kilometers, after which their total length will make up 454.75 kilometers," the ministry said.

It was noted that construction would be completed by the end of 2023.

The total funding for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey allocated to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will amount to 64.275 billion liras in 2020-2021.

Some 31.183 billion liras will be allocated for the implementation of projects in 2020, which is 3.413 billion more compared to financing for 2019. Similarly, 31.092 billion liras will be allocated for the implementation of projects in 2021.

($1=5.5415TL on August 7)

