Heavy road accident in Turkish capital

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A passenger bus crashed in Ankara, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to preliminary data, 16 people got injured at the accident.

The wounded are hospitalized. Four of the injured are minors, according to media reports. All the victims are Turkish citizens.

The accident happened when the bus driver lost control, as a result of which the bus crashed into a roadside barrier and rolled over.

