Military unit attacked in Turkey

15 August 2019 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Militants of the PKK terrorist organization attacked a military unit in Turkey's Hakkari province, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

No one was injured in the military unit during the attack.

According to the media reports, after the attack, local military operations were launched against PKK and, according to preliminary data, two terrorists were eliminated.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 35 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

