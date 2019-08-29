Minister: Turkey plans to increase export volume to several countries

29 August 2019 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey intends to increase the export volume to a number of countries, Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

“The main countries to which Turkey intends to increase the export volume are the US, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, India, Iraq, the UK, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Chile and Russia,” the minister added.

Pekcan stressed that the Electronic Export Platform will be created within the exporters export plans.

In July 2019, Turkey’s total export amounted to $15.16 billion and increased by 7.9 percent compared to July 2018. Turkey’s import decreased by 8.5 percent and amounted to $18.35 billion.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.51 billion in July this year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
About 50 Turkmen, Kazakh companies registered in Turkey in January-July
Turkey 14:37
Trade turnover between Turkey and Azerbaijan reaches almost $180M in July
Turkey 14:26
Number of Azerbaijani tourists up in Turkey
Turkey 13:42
Turkish, Georgian servicemen arrive in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 13:39
Saudi investment company interested in Kazakhstan's import
Economy 13:32
Which sectors of Turkish economy attract US investors?
Turkey 13:10
Latest
Leading Kazakhstan region by investments attraction named
Economy 16:07
Life insurance market shrinks in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan dairy producer to increase cheese output
Economy 16:02
Baku enters TOP10 of cities most often visited by Israelis
Tourism 15:55
Thailand can add more economic stimulus if needed: Finance Minister
Other News 15:48
Private fishing developing in Turkmenistan’s northern region
Economy 15:47
International consortium to build mining, processing complex in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:46
Iran begins construction of petrochemical plant in Khorramabad County
Oil&Gas 15:42
Georgian expert: Final settlement of Karabakh conflict may happen rapidly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:34