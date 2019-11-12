Turkey and Kyrgyzstan to cooperate in healthcare

12 November 2019 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey and Kyrgyzstan will collaborate in the healthcare sector, Trend reports via Turkey's Resmi Gazete newspaper.

According to the report, the agreement between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the healthcare sector was signed in Ankara in 2014.

The agreement was ratified by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and came into force on Nov. 12, 2019.

