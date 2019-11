BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Former Chief of the Turkish General Staff Yasar Buyukanit died, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the reports, the cause of the Turkish general's death was cardiovascular failure.

Yasar Buyukanit's wife Filiz Buyukanit died a few days ago on Nov. 18.

