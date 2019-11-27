Sea voyages again cancelled in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sea voyages have been cancelled in the Sea of Marmara in Istanbul waters, Turkey, due to heavy fog, Trend reports Nov. 27 citing Turkish Maritime Transport Management Organization.

A total of six sea voyages have been cancelled, the organization said.

No information has been provided about their postponement.

Before that sea voyages were cancelled in Turkey Nov. 18.

