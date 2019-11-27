Sea voyages again cancelled in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:
Sea voyages have been cancelled in the Sea of Marmara in Istanbul waters, Turkey, due to heavy fog, Trend reports Nov. 27 citing Turkish Maritime Transport Management Organization.
A total of six sea voyages have been cancelled, the organization said.
No information has been provided about their postponement.
Before that sea voyages were cancelled in Turkey Nov. 18.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news