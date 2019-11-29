Over 60,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in October

29 November 2019 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 61,543 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in October 2019, which is 1.8 percent less compared to October 2018, Trend reports on Nov. 29 referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 1.4 percent," the message said.

Some 780,107 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey from January through October 2019, which is 4.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey from January through October 2019 amounted to 1.9 percent.

In October 2019, 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.2 percent more compared to October 2018.

During the reporting period, 1.6 million tourists visited Antalya, and 1.3 million tourists visited Istanbul.

Over 40 million tourists visited Turkey from January through October 2019, which is 14.2 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Less Azerbaijani citizens going abroad through tour operators
Tourism 4 October 11:31
Ministry: Over 150,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in August
Turkey 30 September 12:55
Number of Azerbaijani tourists up in Turkey
Turkey 29 August 13:42
How many Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in June?
Tourism 31 July 13:08
Number of flights to be increased in Turkey
Business 30 July 18:29
Over 50,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in April
Turkey 29 June 10:52
Latest
Final phase of commissioning Balticconnector pipeline completed
Oil&Gas 15:42
Water, electricity be provided for national housing plan in Iran
Business 15:29
LUKOIL Uzbekistan extends tender for service maintenance of Honeywell control systems
Tenders 15:17
Oil to be stuck in a rut in 2020 as slowing demand fuels glut
Oil&Gas 15:11
SOCAR Energy Georgia awarded for largest contribution to national budget
Oil&Gas 14:57
Internal oil transport tariffs to decrease in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:47
Five reasons why Brazil doesn’t need OPEC
Oil&Gas 14:46
Direct charter flights between Georgia's Tbilisi, Bangkok to be launched
Tourism 14:42
French activists protest against Amazon in Black Friday backlash
Europe 14:39