Over 60,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 61,543 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in October 2019, which is 1.8 percent less compared to October 2018, Trend reports on Nov. 29 referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 1.4 percent," the message said.

Some 780,107 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey from January through October 2019, which is 4.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey from January through October 2019 amounted to 1.9 percent.

In October 2019, 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.2 percent more compared to October 2018.

During the reporting period, 1.6 million tourists visited Antalya, and 1.3 million tourists visited Istanbul.

Over 40 million tourists visited Turkey from January through October 2019, which is 14.2 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news