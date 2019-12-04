Export of Turkish goods to D-8 countries up

4 December 2019 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in October
Turkey 18:45
About 40,000 tourists from China visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 18:06
Over 20,000 tourists from Uzbekistan visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 17:51
Number of Kyrgyz tourists in Turkey up by nearly 10 percent
Turkey 17:50
Over 25,000 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey in October 2019
Turkey 17:41
Number of Turkmen tourists in Turkey up by over 20 percent
Turkey 17:31
Latest
Azerbaijan to establish cooperation with Lithuania within TRACECA
Business 21:50
Lebanon to convene talks on new PM on Monday
Arab World 21:33
Various sectors insured at $500B in Iran
Business 20:50
Iran discloses amount of funds envisaged for import of basic products
Business 20:18
Switzerland’s Vitol preparing to export Turkmen oil products through Russia
Oil&Gas 19:36
Nepal interested in Georgia’s energy infrastructure
Oil&Gas 19:22
Turkmenistan, Qatar discussing joint projects in trade and economic sphere
Business 19:11
Georgian company to open natural juice production plant
Business 18:53
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in October
Turkey 18:45