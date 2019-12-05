Xiaomi Mi 5s smartphones banned in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has banned the sale of Xiaomi Mi 5s smartphones, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Dec. 5.

The ban on the sale of Xiaomi Mi 5s was imposed by the Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority, because these smartphones are unsafe.

In general, a ban was imposed on the sale of the following smartphones in Turkey: Kaan N1, BaoFeng UV-5R, BaoFeng BF-888S, Xiaomi Mi 5S (2015711-A7), Concord C5, Sfe S780, BB Mobile B1280, Quatro Q11, Yanton T328PMR, Ritera M-446, Mars PRO-446.

