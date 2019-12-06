Turkey’s trade with Kyrgyzstan grows

6 December 2019 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In October of this year, Turkey’s trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan increased by $18.4 million compared to October last year, amounting to $51.4 million, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

“In October 2019, Turkey’s exports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $47.6 million, and imports from Kyrgyzstan - $3.8 million,” the ministry said.

In the first ten months of 2019, trade between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan increased by $11.7 million compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $377.4 million.

“From January through October 2019, Turkish exports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $344.8 million, and imports from Kyrgyzstan - $32.6 million,” the ministry said.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in October 2019 amounted to slightly over $34.5 billion.

In October 2019, the amount of Turkey's exports decreased by 1.53 percent, compared to October 2018, and amounted to over $16.3 billion.

Moreover, in October 2019, the amount of Turkey's imports increased by 10.79 percent, compared to October 2018, and exceeded $18.1 billion.

From January through October 2019, Turkey’s foreign trade turnover slightly exceeded $320.9 billion.

