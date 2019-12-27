Serial production of first Turkish car to begin in Bursa province

27 December 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Serial production of the first Turkish car will begin in the country's Bursa province, Trend reports with reference to the Resmi Gazete newspaper.

According to the report, it was stated in the relevant order of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Reports noted that Erdogan would test the first Turkish car produced as a pilot model, on Dec. 27.

Earlier, Turkey's Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu said that it is planned to invest $3 billion to creation of the domestic car project.

Work is currently underway to develop five different models of the domestic car, the minister said. One of the cars will be equipped with an electric engine, Ozlu noted.

On Nov. 2, 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the names of companies that will participate in the creation of the domestic car including Anadolu Grubu, BMC, Kıraca Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding.

The creation of a domestic car will strengthen the national economy, Erdogan said.

Turkey will export domestic cars to neighboring countries, the president added.

The cars produced in Turkey will be manufactured with various types of body and power units. The buyers of the domestic car in Turkey will be exempt from special consumer tax.

---

