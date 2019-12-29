Turkish company receives license for oil & gas exploration

29 December 2019 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish parliament to discuss Libya troop mandate next week
Turkey 28 December 23:55
Volume of crude oil transshipment through Turkish ports in November announced
Turkey 28 December 19:36
Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks to Turkey down
Turkey 28 December 19:05
Over 1,000 Iranian trucks transported cargo to Turkey in November
Turkey 28 December 18:55
Over 400 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kyrgyz trucks in Turkey
Turkey 28 December 18:41
Over 200 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kazakh trucks in Turkey
Turkey 28 December 17:35
Latest
Gas consumption grows in Iran
Oil&Gas 12:25
Import of electricity in Georgia increases
Oil&Gas 12:25
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors to launch Chevrolet Onix in 2020
Business 12:18
Baku Higher Oil School, South Korean company HMC successfully complete research project (PHOTO)
Economy 12:15
Baku discusses implementation of pilot projects in energy sector (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 12:13
Azerbaijani president attends opening of Mushfig substation (PHOTO)
Politics 12:04
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro discloses details of projects implemented in 2019
Transport 11:22
Azerbaijani president inaugurates highway tunnel in Pirshaghi settlement (PHOTO)
Politics 11:16
Petroleum coke transshipment volume through Turkish ports in November 2019 revealed
Turkey 11:03