Turkey reveals income from taxation of vehicles, road fees

4 January 2020 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In November 2019, Turkey's income from taxation of vehicles and fees for the use of roads and bridges exceeded 193.4 million Turkish liras ($32.5 million), Turkey’s General Directorate of Highways told Trend.

The income from tax collection for the use of automobile bridges amounted to 40.6 million Turkish liras ($6.8 million), and for use of roads - 152.8 million Turkish liras ($25.6 million).

During this period, over 37.1 million vehicles passed on roads and bridges in the country, a source in the directorate said.

From January through November 2019, Turkey's income from taxation of vehicles and tax collections for the use of roads and bridges amounted to over $1.8 billion Turkish liras ($302.6 million), the source said.

(1 USD = 5. 9477 TRY on Dec. 28)

