Bosphorus Strait closed due to collision of Russian tanker with fishing vessel

10 January 2020 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Bosphorus Strait is closed to international vessels due to the collision of the Glard-2 tanker flying the Russian flag with a fishing vessel, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The collision of the tanker with a fishing vessel occurred at the confluence of the strait with the Black Sea.

As a result of the incident, three crew members of the fishing vessel went missing, while three were rescued.

Currently, work is underway to find the missing fishermen.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the collision was thick fog.

Some 160 shipwrecks were registered in Turkey in 2018, as a result of which 17 people were killed.”

Some 602 people were saved, 22 people were missing during the shipwrecks in Turkey during the reporting period.

