Number of real estate properties purchased by Azerbaijanis in Turkey in 2019 disclosed

15 January 2020 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 1,191 real estate properties in Turkey in 2019, which is 59 properties less compared to 2018, Trend reports with reference to Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 146 real estate properties in Turkey in December 2019, which is 20 properties less compared to December 2018.

Total number of real estate properties sold in Turkey in 2019 amounted to over 1.3 million properties, which is 1.9 percent more compared to 2018.

Some 45,483 real estate properties in Turkey were sold to foreigners in 2019, which is 14.7 percent more compared to 2018.

