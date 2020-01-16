Turkey's AnadoluJet to launch direct flight to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

AnadoluJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch a direct flight to Baku, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The airline will launch several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport of Istanbul.

Currently, AnadoluJet operates only two international flights, and from March 29, 2020, it will start flights from Istanbul to 26 destinations in 16 countries.

The company's planes will also fly to Kuwait city, Dubai, Baghdad, Jeddah, Erbil, Riyadh, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Tbilisi, Damman, Abu Dhabi, Medina, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, Stuttgart, Paris, Rome and Vienna.

Since its establishment in 2008 AnadoluJet has transported over 100 million passengers.

