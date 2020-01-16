Turkey's AnadoluJet to launch direct flight to Baku

16 January 2020 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

AnadoluJet, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch a direct flight to Baku, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The airline will launch several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport of Istanbul.

Currently, AnadoluJet operates only two international flights, and from March 29, 2020, it will start flights from Istanbul to 26 destinations in 16 countries.

The company's planes will also fly to Kuwait city, Dubai, Baghdad, Jeddah, Erbil, Riyadh, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Tbilisi, Damman, Abu Dhabi, Medina, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, Stuttgart, Paris, Rome and Vienna.

Since its establishment in 2008 AnadoluJet has transported over 100 million passengers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Belarus’ BELAVIA airlines launches flights to various Kazakh cities
Transport 10 January 11:59
Kazakhstan's QAZAQ AIR airline company to launch more regular flights
Transport 9 January 16:46
Azerbaijan to launch first bus route line to Jojug Marjanli
Transport 8 January 14:00
President Ilham Aliyev views ongoing renovation works in another park in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 30 December 2019 12:58
Baku Media Center makes special video about Baku preparing to celebrate New Year (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 29 December 2019 14:28
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR to expand route network in 2020
Transport 23 December 2019 12:52
Latest
Uzbekistan's inflation forecast for 2020 remains unchanged
Finance 16:02
Russia to send big delegation to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:58
Rouhani: Iranian government effectively curbs inflation
Iran 15:48
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank introduces base rate instead of refinancing rate
Finance 15:37
Kazakhstan, South Korea to establish JV for electrical equipment manufacturing
Business 15:29
OSCE reveals composition of long-term observation mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:24
JICA to continue attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uzbekistan
Business 15:22
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to increase production of rotary ovens for bakeries
Business 15:22
Analyst: Ukraine, Azerbaijan co-op has huge potential
Politics 15:22