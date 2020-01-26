Turkish president discloses number of dead and injured in earthquake

26 January 2020 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

So far, 31 people have died and more than 1,500 people have been injured as a result of the earthquake in Turkey’s Elazig province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“So far, 31 people have died, 1,607 people have been injured as a result of the earthquake,” the president added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media. “The necessary materials have been delivered to the disaster area. The government is rendering assistance to citizens. Some 45 people were pulled from the rubble.”

"After assessing the damage caused to the houses as a result of earthquake, the restoration work will begin,” the president said. “Presently, three ministers and MPs are on the spot. Along with their teams, they continue to assess the damage."

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred in Turkey’s Elazig province Jan. 24 at 20:55 (GMT +3).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey discloses number of earthquake victims
Turkey 13:46
Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 29
Turkey 01:39
Second earthquake 5.1 in magnitude hits Turkey's Elazig province
Turkey 25 January 22:29
Zarif sympathizes with Turkey over deadly quake
Iran 25 January 18:09
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to his Turkish counterpart
Politics 25 January 15:10
Azerbaijani officials in talks to provide assistance to Turkey over quake
Politics 25 January 14:58
Latest
Iran to increase number of special customs checkpoints
Business 13:55
Turkey discloses number of earthquake victims
Turkey 13:46
Iranian oil minister discloses details related to 11th phase of South Pars gas field
Oil&Gas 12:47
Iran considers investment projects in Araz Free Trade Zone
Business 12:20
China says keeping close communication with WHO, countries on new coronavirus pneumonia
China 12:17
20 wounded as unknown men throw grenades to wedding party in E. Afghanistan
Other News 11:11
China's Shantou city to ban cars, ships, people from entering from Jan 27
China 10:21
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Jan. 25-26
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:28
Portugal registers first suspected case of novel coronavirus
Europe 09:16