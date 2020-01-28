Turkey’s General Directorate of Highways opens tender to construct road, bridge

28 January 2020 09:06 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan's state concern opens tender to build technical iodine plants
Tenders 20 January 12:23
Turkish municipality opens tender to insure vehicles
Turkey 16 January 10:01
Istanbul Metro opens tender to renew rail tracks
Turkey 16 January 09:57
Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense opens tender to rent buses for Air Force
Turkey 10 January 10:03
Turkish university opens tender to purchase medical supplies
Tenders 9 January 11:10
Turkish state agency opens tender to buy consulting services for road construction
Tenders 24 December 2019 15:36
Latest
Japan to send charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus spreads
Other News 08:48
Austrian investors could be interested in Azerbaijan’s special economic zones
Business 08:25
Floods in SE. Brazil leave at least 58 dead, 40,000 displaced
World 08:09
New Zealand PM announces general election date
Other News 07:48
US stops weapons delivery to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad
US 07:02
One of town squares in Italy's Reggio Emilia to be bamed after NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
World 06:25
China coronavirus death toll tops 100 - officials
China 05:57
Military plane crashes in Algeria's Oum El Bouaghi province
Arab World 04:38
Canadian govt issues 'avoid all travel' alert for China's Hubei province due to virus outbreak
Other News 03:13