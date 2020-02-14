Most of cars driven in Turkey's Istanbul city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Istanbul had the biggest share among the Turkish cities with the most driven cars in December 2019, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

The percentage of cars in Istanbul made up 33.2 percent of the total number of cars in Turkey.

The percentage of vehicles amounted to 8.4 percent in Ankara, 5.9 percent in Izmir and 3.5 percent in Antalya.

The remaining 45.7 percent accounted for other cities.

In December 2019, cars of Renault cars beat Fiat cars in the Turkish market.

Renault cars held 15.4 percent of the Turkish car market, FIAT - 13.9, Volkswagen - 9.3 percent, Peugeot - 7.5, Hyundai - 7.2, Ford - 3.9, Opel - 3.6, Honda - 4.9, and Skoda - 5.1 percent.

The remaining 29.5 percent accounted for other car manufacturers.

The number of vehicles used in Turkey increased by 13.2 percent in December 2019 compared to December 2018, having exceeded 23,150 units.

The share of cars in the total number of vehicles in Turkey amounted to 65.8 percent, vans and trucks – 12.3 percent, motorcycles – 11.5 percent, tractors – 6.4 percent, while 4 percent accounted for other vehicles.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Ford, Fiat, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

