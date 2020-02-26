Magnitude 5.0 Quake Strikes Eastern Turkey

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled eastern Turkey late Tuesday evening, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the EMSC, tremors were registered at 11.03pm local time with the epicenter located 40 kilometers east of the city of Malatya and at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

There is currently no information about casualties and damages.

This comes as two quakes shook the Turkey-Iran border region on Sunday, affecting villages in the Turkish province of Van and in the Iranian Qotour area. Nine people were killed and 37 wounded in Turkey, while 75 were injured on the Iranian side of the border.