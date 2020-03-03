Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

The trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan dropped by $25.8 million in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $149.1 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on Mar. 3.

In January 2020, Turkey's export to Kazakhstan amounted to $59.7 million, and import from Kazakhstan amounted to $89.3 million.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in January 2020 exceeded $33.9 billion.

In January 2020, export from Turkey increased by 6.4 percent compared to January 2019, exceeding $14.7 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $19.2 billion.

In 2019, trade between Turkey and Kazakhstan increased by $68.5 million compared to 2018, exceeding $2.2 billion.

Turkish exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $806 million in 2019, and imports from Kazakhstan - $1.4 billion.

