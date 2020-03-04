Turkey-Tajikistan trade turnover drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

In January 2020, Turkey-Tajikistan trade turnover made up $21.9 million, which is a decrease by $3.9 million compared to same month last year, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Trade March 4.

"In January 2019, Turkey's exports to Tajikistan amounted to $10.5 million, and imports – to $11.3 million," the ministry said.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in January 2020 amounted to $33.9 billion.

During the reported period Turkish exports and imports have made up $14.7 billion and $19.2 billion, which are increase by 6.4 percent and 18.8 percent compared to January 2019, respectively.

Turnover between Turkey and Tajikistan in January-December 2019 amounted to $ 274.5 million.

In January-December 2019, Turkey's exports to Tajikistan made up $143.1 million, and imports - $131.4 million.

