Number of vehicles in Turkey significantly increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of vehicles used in Turkey increased by 42.2 percent in January 2020 compared to January 2019 and amounted to 94,540 units, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Institute of Statistics (TUİK).

The share of cars in the total number of vehicles in Turkey reached 69.8 percent, vans and trucks – 16.4 percent, motorcycles – 6.7 percent, and tractors - 3 percent. The remaining 4.1 percent accounted for other vehicles.

As reported, 18.4 percent of vehicles accounted for Fiat brand, 16.18 percent – for Renault. The share of other car brands amounted to 65.42 percent.

The number of vehicles used in Turkey increased by 13.2 percent in December 2019 compared to December 2018, exceeding 23.1 million units.

In 2019, 15.4 percent of used vehicles were of Renault brand, 13.9 percent - Fiat, 9.3 percent - Volkswagen, and 4.9 percent - Honda. Other car brands accounted for 56.5 percent.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Ford, Fiat, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu