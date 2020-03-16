Russian citizens buying more real estate in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Russian citizens purchased 536 real estate properties in Turkey from January through February 2020, which is 105 more compared to the same period of 2019, Turkey’s General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadaster told Trend on March 16.

In February 2020, Russian citizens purchased 282 real estate properties in Turkey which is 46 more compared to February 2019.

According to the ministry, 118,753 real estate properties were sold in Turkey in February 2020, which is 51.4 percent more compared to February 2019.

In February 2020, 4,005 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 20.6 percent more compared to February 2019.

In 2019, Russian citizens purchased 2,893 real estate properties in Turkey which is 596 more compared to 2018.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu