Turkey sees growth in number of vehicles in February

The number of vehicles used in Turkey increased by 56.2 percent in February 2020 compared to February 2019 and amounted to 53,135 units, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Institute of Statistics (TUİK) on March 30.

The share of cars in the total number of vehicles in Turkey reached 60.3 percent, vans and trucks – 13.9 percent, motorcycles – 15.2 percent, and tractors – 5.9 percent. The remaining 4.7 percent accounted for other vehicles.

As reported, 18.4 percent of vehicles accounted for Fiat brand, 16.18 percent – for Renault. The share of other car brands amounted to 65.42 percent.

In 2019, 15.4 percent of used vehicles were of Renault brand, 13.9 percent - Fiat, 9.3 percent - Volkswagen, and 4.9 percent - Honda. Other car brands accounted for 56.5 percent.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Ford, Fiat, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

