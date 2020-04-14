Turkey to cooperate with Qatar in field of high technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Turkey will cooperate with Qatar in the field of high technologies, the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology told Trend on March 9.

"For this purpose, the creation of a joint working group is being considered," the ministry said.

"Ankara and Doha intend to create joint technology parks, as well as industrial zones. Moreover, it is planned to develop ties between technical universities of the two countries."

As of 2019, the trade turnover between Turkey and Qatar amounted to $14.3 billion.

