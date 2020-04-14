Turkey to cooperate with Qatar in field of high technologies

Turkey 14 April 2020 14:37 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will cooperate with Qatar in the field of high technologies, the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology told Trend on March 9.

"For this purpose, the creation of a joint working group is being considered," the ministry said.

"Ankara and Doha intend to create joint technology parks, as well as industrial zones. Moreover, it is planned to develop ties between technical universities of the two countries."

As of 2019, the trade turnover between Turkey and Qatar amounted to $14.3 billion.

