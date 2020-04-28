Number of daily COVID-19 recoveries in Turkey surpass 5,000, new cases also increase

The daily number of recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey surpassed 5,000 mark Tuesday although new infections also increased compared to the previous day, according to figures announced by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

As a result of 29,230 tests performed, new cases increased by 2,392, slightly higher than 2,357 cases announced Sunday, when 30,177 tests were performed. On Monday, 20,143 were performed with 2,131 new cases. Total number of tests reached 948,115 while total positive cases reached 114,653.

The number of new cases is as predicted, according to Koca. He also underlined the success of the high number of tests given, saying: "We will soon top 1 million tests total. Let's not endanger this success."

Fatalities dropped for the ninth consecutive day to 92, bringing the death toll to 2,992. Number of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) and intubated patients also maintained their downward trend.

Number of recoveries reached another record high of 5,018, bringing total recoveries to 38,809, more than one-third of all cases tested positive.

Tuesday's numbers also show that for the fourth straight day, Turkey saw more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 212,000 people, with total infections exceeding 3.06 million, while nearly 906,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.