Turkey's export to BSEC members rises in 1Q2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's export to the countries of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) increased by 2.5 percent from January through March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and surpassed $4.9 billion, Trend reports referring to Turkish Trade Ministry on May 1.

During the reporting period, Turkey's export to the BSEC countries amounted to 11.5 percent of the country’s total export for the same period.

Turkey's export to the BSEC countries in March 2020 stood at $1.6 billion, which is 7.7 percent more compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey's export to the BSEC countries amounted to 12.1 percent of the country’s total export for March 2020.

According to the ministry, Turkey's import from the BSEC countries increased by 1.6 percent from January through March 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, and exceeded $7.8 billion.

Turkey's import from the BSEC countries made up 14.1 percent of the country’s total import from January through March 2020.

According to the ministry, Turkey's import from the BSEC countries in March 2020 amounted to $2.2 million, which is 26.1 percent less compared to the same month of 2019.

"In March, Turkey's import to the BSEC countries amounted to 11.8 percent of the country’s total import for the month," the ministry added.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in March 2020 exceeded $32.2 billion.

In the reporting month, export from Turkey decreased by 17.8 percent compared to March 2019, exceeding $13.4 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 3.1 percent in March 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $18.8 billion.

During 1Q2020, Turkey’s trade turnover amounted to $98.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Turkey's exports decreased by 4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $42.7 billion, while imports grew by 10.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $55.6 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 amounted to $374.2 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu