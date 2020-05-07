Turkey records decrease in visiting tourists from Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of tourists from Georgia visiting Turkey amounted to 62,697 people in March 2020, which is 54.6 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism on May 7.

The share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in March 2020 amounted to 8.7 percent.

From January through March 2020, 327,910 tourists from Georgia visited Turkey, which is 11.6 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

The share of Georgian citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 7.7 percent.

In March 2020, 718,097 tourists visited Turkey, which is 67.8 percent less compared to March 2019.

From January through March 2020, over 4.2 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.1 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu