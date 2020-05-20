Turkey's jewelry exports to int'l markets marginally down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of jewelry from Turkey to international markets dropped by 3.2 percent from January through April 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $1 billion, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on May 13.

This amount accounted for 2 percent of the country’s total export from Jan. through Apr. 2020.

"Turkey’s export of jewelry to international markets amounted to $145.5 million in April 2020, which is 43.5 percent less compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

In April of this year, Turkey’s export of jewelry to international markets amounted to 1.6 percent of the country’s total export.

"During the last twelve months, from April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey exported jewelry worth $4 billion," added the ministry.

