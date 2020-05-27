Turkey to resume domestic railway traffic suspended amid COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will resume domestic railway service suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

According to the ministry, the first railway run after the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will begin at 07:00 (GMT+3) on May 28.

The first domestic railway run will take place between Ankara and Istanbul, and 16 runs will be operated daily, the ministry noted.

Over the past days, another 28 people have died from COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 158,762.

Over the past 24 hours, 948 persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of recovered people reached 121,507.

---

