Turkey-Iran trade turnover heavily down in April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Iran in April 2020 decreased by over $638 million compared to the same month of last year, having made $74.5 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on June 9.

"In April 2020, Turkey’s export to Iran amounted to $55.1 million, and import from Iran - $19.4 million," the ministry said.

At the same time, in the first 4 months of this year, trade turnover between Turkey and Iran declined by over $2.1 billion compared to the same period of 2019, having stood at $723.5 million.

"From January through April 2020, Turkey’s export to Iran amounted to $434.4 million, and import from Iran – $289.1 million," the ministry said.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2020 amounted to over $22.5 billion.

In the reporting month, Turkey's exports dropped by 41.4 percent compared to April 2019, having stood at $8.9 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of Turkey in April 2020 went down by 25 percent compared to April of last year and amounted to $13.5 billion.

According to the ministry, in the first 4 months of this year, Turkey’s trade turnover exceeded $120.8 billion.

"From January through April 2020, Turkish exports decreased by 13.7 percent compared to the same period in 2019, reaching $51.6 billion," the ministry said.

It was also noted that Turkish imports grew by 1 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having amounted to $69.2 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

---

