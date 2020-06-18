Turkish representative has been elected president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly

Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir has been elected president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, current president Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said on Wednesday, Trend reports.

“His Excellency Mr. Volkan Bozkir of Turkey is elected as the president of the General Assembly of the 75th session,” Muhammad-Bande said.

Volkan was the only candidate running for the position that begins with the start of the 75th session on September 15.

UN General Assembly is one of the main six organs of the United Nations that meets every year in September.