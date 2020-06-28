US sees five-month dip in defense products import from Turkey

Turkey 28 June 2020 13:41 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The export of defense products from Turkey to the US decreased by slightly over 18.3 percent in the first five months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, having made up $287.6 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

The exports of defense products from Turkey to the US dropped by 44.2 percent in May 2020, compared to May 2019, and stood at $39.7 million.

From January through May of this year, the export of defense industry products from Turkey to world markets dropped by 28.7 percent compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to $755.6 million.

Turkey’s export of defense products to world markets made up 1.2 percent of the country’s total export over the reporting period.

Turkey’s export of defense products to world markets amounted to $112.4 million in May 2020, which is 54.8 percent less compared to the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of defense products to world markets amounted to 1.1 percent of the country’s total export.

In the last 12 months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey’s export of defense products amounted to $2.4 billion.

