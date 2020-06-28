1 killed, 41 injured as minibus carrying illegal migrants crashes in Van

At least one illegal migrant was killed and 41 others were injured when a minibus carrying illegal migrants crashed Sunday in the eastern province of Van in the latest tragedy to befall migrants flocking to Turkey in an attempt to cross into Europe, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The injured migrants were taken to nearby hospitals in the province as rescue crews and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene.

According to a governorate statement, two people believed to be the organizers were taken into custody.

Authorities said the bus was carrying 22 Afghan and 20 Pakistani migrants.

In 2019, more than 454,500 illegal migrants were intercepted in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.