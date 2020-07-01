Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Iran slumping

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul.1

Export of grain and legumes from Turkey to Iran significantly decreased by 70.48 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $22.7 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of grain and legumes to Iran slumped by 94.24 percent In May 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and amounted to $876,000.

Turkey’s export of grains and legumes to international markets from January through May 2020 increased by 0.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $2.9 billion.

This amount accounted for 4.7 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

In May this year, Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $500.2 million to world markets, which is 15.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019 (5 percent of the country's total export).

During the last 12 months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported the grain and legumes in the amount of nearly $6.8 billion.

Turkey’s export of legumes and grains to the international markets exceeded $7.7 billion in the first four months of 2020, which is 2.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

In April 2020, Turkey exported legumes and grains worth $1.7 billion, which is 5.9 percent less compared to April 2019.

