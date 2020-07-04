Iran cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The volume of electrical goods exported from Turkey to Iran declined by 34.33 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and made up $24.9 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

The export of electrical goods from Turkey to Iran fell by 71.33 percent in May 2020 compared to May 2019 and amounted to $2.8 million.

The export of electrical goods from Turkey to the world markets decreased by 18.2 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $3.8 billion.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods amounted to 6.2 percent of the country’s total export volume from January through May 2020.

"Turkey’s export of electrical goods to the world markets amounted to $671.8 million in May 2020, which is 35.5 percent less compared to May 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of electrical goods in May 2020 amounted to 6.7 percent of the country’s total export volume.

Turkey exported electrical goods worth 10.4 billion from May 2019 through May 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu