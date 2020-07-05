Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

The export of cars from Turkey to Azerbaijan spiked by 62 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $41.3 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In May 2020, the export of cars from Turkey to Azerbaijan surged by 80.5 percent compared to May 2019 and amounted to $11.6 million.

Export of cars from Turkey to foreign markets decreased by 33.1 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $8.7 billion.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of cars for the reporting period made up 14.2 percent of the country's total export for the same period of this year.

"In May 2020, Turkey exported cars worth $1.2 billion to world markets, which is 56.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey's export of cars in May this year amounted to 12.1 percent of the country's total export.

Over the past 12 months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported cars worth more than $26.2 billion.

