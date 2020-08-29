Foreign demand on Turkish leather products reduces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of leather goods to world markets from January through July 2020 shrank by 23.9 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, and made up $758.5 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export of leather goods from Turkey made up 0.8 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In July 2020, Turkey exported leather goods worth $128.3 million to foreign markets, up by 22.6 percent compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of leather goods in July this year amounted to 0.9 percent of the country's total export.

During the last twelve months (from July 2019 through July 2020), Turkey exported the leather goods in the amount of over $1.4 billion.

