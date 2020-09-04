Turkey always feels support of Azerbaijan - administration of Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey always feels the support of Azerbaijan, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, in all spheres, a source in Turkish President’s administration told Trend on September 4.

According to the source, Azerbaijan has repeatedly proved its brotherly attitude towards Turkey.

"Fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are an example for all Turkic-speaking countries. Azerbaijan always stands for justice and supports it," the source said.

As the source noted, Turkey also values ​​relations with Azerbaijan, and they are very important for the two fraternal states.

"The strategic relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are not directed against anyone, but are aimed at peace and stability in the region," the source also said.

The source added that Turkey, as before, will support Azerbaijan in all spheres, and protect its interests without hesitation, since the interests of Baku are those of Turkey.

---

