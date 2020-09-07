Erdogan urges European leaders to take neutral stance on East Med

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey-EU relations in a phone call with European Union Council President Charles Michel, as he urged European leaders to adopt a neutral stance on regional tensions, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan told Michel that the EU needed to take steps to prevent Greece and certain EU member states from escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas.

He also highlighted that provocative statements and steps taken by European politicians would not contribute to a resolution in the region, saying the bloc’s stance regarding the Eastern Mediterranean would be a “test of sincerity” for regional peace.

Erdogan also called on EU institutions and member states to embrace a fair, objective and impartial stance on all regional problems, including the Eastern Mediterranean.