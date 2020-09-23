Turkish President Erdogan discusses east Mediterranean with France's Macron
Turkey expects a prudent and constructive approach from France as de-escalation of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean continues, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In a statement following the call, Turkish Presidency said Erdogan emphasized the need for using diplomatic opportunities to de-escalate tensions and achieve sustainable negotiations.
Latest
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets chairperson of Federation Council of Russian Federal Assembly (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of Children’s Art School in Bulbula settlement (PHOTO)
Produce in Georgia agency to begin accepting applications for its Micro and Small Business Support Program
EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition