Turkey reports 1,723 new COVID-19 patients, 345,678 in total

Turkey confirmed 1,723 new COVID-19 patients on Saturday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 345,678, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 71 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,224, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

In addition, 1,401 patients recovered, raising the total recoveries to 302,499 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.9 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,428.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.