Turkey reports 2,091 COVID-19 patients

Turkey has recorded 69 deaths and 2,091 new coronavirus patients over the past day, the Health Ministry announced Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to Health Ministry data, more than 113,000 coronavirus tests were carried out across the country in the past 24 hours. Turkey has conducted more than 13 million COVID-19 tests since the outbreak’s start in the country.

With Thursday’s numbers, Turkey’s total death toll from COVID-19 rose to 9,727, while the total number of patients stood at 359,784.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also increased to 313,352 with 1,699 patients declared healthy.

“The number of critical patients continues to increase. The treatment of patients is entrusted to our health care professionals who work with devotion. It is our responsibility to comply with the measures. Let's fight together,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.