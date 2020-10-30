Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey opens hot line in connection with earthquake in Izmir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The issue of the presence of Azerbaijanis among the victims of the earthquake in the Turkish Izmir city is being clarified, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkey told Trend on Oct.30.

The embassy said that so far it has no specific information about the victims.

"The public will be informed about this as data becomes available. Currently, we are in contact with both the provincial administration and the municipality," the embassy said.

The embassy added that there is a possibility of finding Azerbaijanis in the territories close to the epicenter of the earthquake.

"It’s possible that Azerbaijanis also live in these territories, however, this information is still being clarified. We have created a hotline at the embassy. Publication about this will be made on the official pages of the embassy on Twitter and Facebook. For detailed information, citizens can follow these pages. Currently, we don’t have precise information about whether there are Azerbaijani citizens among the victims," stressed the embassy.

As earlier reported, strong earthquake occurred in the Turkish city of Izmir. The quake tremors with the 6.6-point magnitude were felt in the city and in the adjacent areas.