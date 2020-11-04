China's import of ready-made clothing from Turkey spikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey's export of ready-made clothes to China spiked by 49.58 percent from January through August 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $69.4 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In August 2020, the value of export of Turkish clothes to China increased by 7.91 percent compared to August 2019, having made up over $4.1 million, said the ministry.

The export of the Turkish ready-made clothes to the global markets decreased by 12.3 percent from January through August 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $10.3 billion.

The ministry noted that the export of ready-made clothes was 10.1 percent of the country's total export during the reporting period.

Turkey exported the ready-made clothes worth $1.5 billion to the international markets in August 2020, which is 10.9 percent more compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the export of ready-made clothes accounted for 12.4 percent of the country's total export.

Turkey exported the ready-made clothes worth over $16 billion abroad over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020).

