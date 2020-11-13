Russian, Turkish delegations to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh truce on November 14
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13
Trend:
Russian and Turkish military delegations discussed in Ankara a truce in Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, Nov. 13, Turkish Ministry of National Defense said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
"Today's part of the technical negotiations between the Turkish and Russian military delegations at the Ministry of National Defense has ended. Negotiations will continue tomorrow," - ministry said.
