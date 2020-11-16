Turkish parliament to consider issue of sending military to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The Turkish parliament will consider the issue of sending the military to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Anadolu agency.

The draft decree, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was submitted on Nov. 16 for parliamentary approval.

The Turkish military will be involved in monitoring the ceasefire regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh region within the Joint Turkish-Russian Observation Center.

The text of the decree draws attention to the terms of the joint statement on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the demand of Baku to create the Joint Turkish-Russian Center to monitor the ceasefire regime.

"The place of the Joint Center will be determined by Azerbaijan,” the document says. “The military personnel and, if necessary, civilian specialists will work in the Center. The work of the Center will be aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus amid the steps to ensure Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, which is reflected in the relevant UN Security Council’s resolutions and OSCE. Sending military personnel to Azerbaijan also meets Turkey’s national interests."

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.