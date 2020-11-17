Turkey's trade turnover with Russia rising despite pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The value of trade turnover between Turkey and Russia increased by $616.2 million in July 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, having reached $2.07 billion, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, in the reporting month, Turkey’s exports to Russia made up $219.9 million, while imports from Russia - over $1.85 billion, the ministry said.

From January through July 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries rose by $1.75 billion compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $13 billion.

Turkey’s exports to Russia for the first seven months of this year exceeded $1.37 billion, and imports from Russia - $11.6 billion.

In July 2020, Turkey’s foreign trade turnover made up $32.8 billion.

Turkey’s exports in July 2020 dropped by 5.8 percent compared to July 2019, making up $15.1 billion.

At the same time, Turkey’s imports increased by 7.9 percent over the year and amounted to $17.7 billion.

Turkey’s trade turnover made up $206.7 billion from January through July 2020.

In the first seven months of 2020, Turkey’s export dropped by 13.7 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $90.1 billion.

Turkey’s imports for the reporting period declined by 3.9 percent year on year, amounting to $116.6 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey in 2019 made up $374.2 billion.

